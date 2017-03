× Two Killed in Crash on Route 61 in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — A young boy was one of two people killed in a crash in Schuylkill County.

Two vehicles crashed on Route 61 at the intersection with Route 443 Orwigsburg around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

State police say the driver of one of the cars, Mark Naftzinger, 57, of New Ringgold died. A 7-year-old boy in the other car was also killed.

State police are investigating the crash.