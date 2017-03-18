The No. 1 St. John Neumann boys basketball team lost a heartbreaking 44-43 contest, their first loss of the season, to Faith Christian in the quarterfinals of the boys state "A" tournament.
St. John Neumann Loses Heartbreaker 44-43 to Faith Christian at States
-
Sullivan County vs St. John Neumann boys basketball
-
St. John Neumann vs Lincoln Leadership
-
Mt. Calvary vs St. John Neumann
-
St. John Neumann vs Montoursville boys basketball
-
Millville vs St. John Neumann
-
-
St. John Neumann
-
St. John Neumann hoops
-
Holy Redeemer vs Neumann-Goretti
-
Millville Boys Hold Off Notre Dame-ES in State Tournament
-
PIAA Postpones Thursday Night Playoff Games
-
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
Nanticoke Holds Off Meyers 44-42
-
GAR Boys Knock Out Selinsgrove in State Tournament