Ski Resorts Flourish After Snow Storm

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- With most major roadways cleared, plenty of people had a chance to actually enjoy the snow. Camelback Mountain Resort in Monroe County hosted what's usually their season "wrap-up party," but the season appears to be far from over.

All the trails were open Saturday after this portion of the Poconos was hit with around two feet of snow. As part of the Annual Parking Lot Party, skiers and snowboarders glided down and tried to cross a pond. There was also a cardboard box derby.

I'm sending this tweet to say in writing that taking part in one of these is on my bucket list. @WNEP @skicamelback pic.twitter.com/PFfe7e1kQ2 — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) March 18, 2017

"It's great," said Amy Rosen of Stroudsburg. "I'd rather be out on the mountain than shoveling snow."

"Sometimes it's more fun to swim than shovel," said Doug Harris of Cresco, who barely missed crossing the pond.

Whether people came out to watch people try to ski across a pond or go skiing themselves, just about everyone Newswatch 16 spoke with agreed conditions can't really get much better than this.

"It's good to get out of the house and we have a good time here," said Sunshine Matula of Paradise.

"It's kind of a relief after all that shoveling we had to do," said Claudia Hess of Tannersville. "22 inches in Tannersville and this is just a relief and to have some fun."

"A lot of people just need that release, and this is the party for everybody to let off some steam," said Dru Brooks with Camelback Mountain Resort. "There's no such thing as too much snow in our world. Getting here can be a challenge, but with the conditions we have right now, we're looking at going on through mid-April."

That means potentially three to four more weeks for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes, without the pond at the bottom.