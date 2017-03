× Man Hit, Killed by Skid-Steer Loader After Clearing Snow

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A man died after being hit by a skid-steer loader in Bradford County.

State police said Donald Spencer, 80, was found at his home along Patton Hill Road near Towanda around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to troopers, he had been clearing snow and pulled the skid-steer loader inside a garage for maintenance. The machine turned on and struck Spencer.

He was pronounced dead by the Bradford County coroner.