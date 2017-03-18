In Your Neighborhood

Watch Live: Zookeepers Seeing ‘Significant Baby Kicks’ in April the Giraffe

Muscular Dystrophy “April Showers for a Cure”

Muscular Dystorphy hosts “April Showers for a Cure.”  The event is at Genetti’s Ballrooms on N. Church Street, Hazleton, Saturday, April 1 starting at 5 p.m.  It’s a dinner buffet followed by the live music of The Legends Oldies Band.  The event also includes a Chinese Auction & a 50/50 drawing.  Tickets must be purchased in advance for the dinner & music at $35 per person.  If you would like to just come for the band it is $15 at the door, and the door for music opens at 7:30 p.m.  Tickets are available at Genetti’s, Berger Family Dealerships, Schaeffer Harley-Davidson, Beltway Diner & from the Legends Oldies Band.

Taste of the Valley to benefit Autism Awareness NEPA

Taste of the Valley in Luzerne County benefits Autism Awareness.  Enjoy the food from local restaurants as well as beers & wines.  You must be 21 to attend & admission includes all you can eat & drink for the $20 admission.  It’s held at the Pittston Memorial Library on Broad Street, Sunday, April 2 starting at 1 p.m.  Tickets can be purchased in advance from Tara 570-670-3952 or autismawareness.nepa@gmail.com or Marge at 570-332-1944.

 

 

