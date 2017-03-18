Fire at Natural Gas Well Pad in Wyoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lemon Township -- A fire at a natural gas drilling well pad is under investigation in Wyoming County.

The fire started at the pad off Saw Mill Road in Lemon Township near Tunkhannock early Saturday morning.

A sign near the well site shows the pad is operated by Chief Oil and Gas LLC.

Emergency Management in Wyoming County said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The company's website says it has drilled more than 200 wells in the Marcellus Shale region.

It is unknown when, or if, that well will resume operations in Wyoming County.