Fans Scored Opening Day RailRiders Tickets for $1

Posted 5:49 pm, March 18, 2017, by

MOOSIC — Even though many are still digging out from this week’s historic snowfall, some are thinking spring.

People turned up at PNC Field in Moosic Saturday morning for the second annual Opening Day promotion.

Discounted tickets were available for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders opening day game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on April 10.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. tickets cost only $1. The cost increased by $1 each hour, ending at 2 p.m. with tickets costing $4.

