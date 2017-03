× Deadly Snowmobile Crash in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A man died after crashing his snowmobile in Schuylkill County.

State police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in a wooded area near the Second Mountain Tract of the Weiser State Forest near Schuylkill Haven.

Troopers say Dennis Keefer III, 22, of Pottsville, crashed his snowmobile into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.