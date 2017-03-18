Watch Live: Zookeepers Seeing ‘Significant Baby Kicks’ in April the Giraffe

Benefit for Tornado Victims Postponed

Posted 5:38 pm, March 18, 2017, by

DUPONT — A benefit for tornado victims in Luzerne County had to be postponed.

While many across northeastern Pennsylvania are still reeling from this week’s historic snowfall, some people in part of Luzerne County are still picking up the pieces after last month’s tornado.

The Suscon Road Tornado Relief benefit at the Brickhouse Tavern in Dupont was scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

Due to the snow, it has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 1.

