Addressing the Stigma of Addiction

Posted 5:28 pm, March 18, 2017, by

DALLAS TOWNSHIP — In the midst of an opioid epidemic sweeping the nation, a college in Luzerne County hosted a conference to address the stigma surrounding addiction.

The Stigma of Addiction conference was held Saturday afternoon at Misericordia University near Dallas.

Hosted by the university’s American Medical Student Association, it featured healthcare professionals and speakers touching upon topics surrounding addiction.

“Our goal is to see their viewpoints, see how they became addicted, see where the trauma came from, and what led them to their road of recovery,” said Alexandra Wagner of Tamaqua.

The event was free and open to the public.

