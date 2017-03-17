× Yuengling Brewery Gets Back on Track After Storm

POTTSVILLE — Even America’s oldest brewing company fell victim to the snow storm earlier this week.

Yuengling had to shut down operations for the day and is now getting back on track for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Trucks were in and out of the Yuengling Brewery based out of Pottsville. Tuesday’s storm delayed production for at least a day.

“We ended up not bottling and canning, no packaging or brewing on those days, so the way we are making up for that is adding extra hours this week and next week,” said Bob Seman, plant manager.

Bob Seman runs the day-to-day operations and tells Newswatch 16 they planned in advance to have beer ready to go.

“We definitely increase our shipments out to get ahead so that for instance Tuesday wasn’t a big impact, but there were trucks that can’t come out a day in advance,” Seman said.

It’s a big week for the Yuengling Brewery, not only with St. Patrick’s Day, but this week the brewery unveiled a new logo and packaging. The brewery also began shipping to the state of Indiana for the first time.

“Mother Nature threw us a curve ball. We had to plan in advance for when they were going to shut down the brewery, but we are back at it,” said Tyler Simpson, director of marketing.

At Brennan’s Center City Beverage near Pottsville, Yuengling is one of the big sellers.

Owner Shawn Brennan is grateful he’s able to get his deliveries back on schedule after a hectic week.

“A lot of the distributors pick up earlier in the week, and it probably affected them because you have a set schedule with your delivers,” Brennan said.

Now with the snow cleared off the roads, Yuengling’s drivers are headed off for their next delivery, sending cheer from America’s oldest brewery.