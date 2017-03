Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Now that most main roads are clear and people have dug out from under feet of snow, it's time to get back to business.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is in Scranton with some businesses ready to welcome customers after having their doors closed for days.

One coffee shop, Adezzo, is gearing up to reopen Friday after being closed for three days.

