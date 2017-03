× Woman Wanted by Police for Attempting to Sell Baby in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT — A woman from Lycoming County is currently wanted by police after attempting to sell her newborn daughter.

Keanaeandigo James of Williamsport allegedly tried to sell her baby to another woman for a sum of $1,700 in last April. While James took the payment, she never turned gave up her baby.

The baby is now in the custody of her father.

James is wanted on charges of theft by deception and dealing an infant.