Winning Match 6 Lotto Ticket Sold in Bloomsburg

March 17, 2017

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket was sold in Columbia County.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the winning ticket, worth $1.4 million, was sold at Your Choice on Buckhorn Road near Bloomsburg.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 06-10-20-28-29-33 from the Thursday, March 16, drawing.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

