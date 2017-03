× Turkey Hill Robbed in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a holdup at a mini mart in Wilkes-Barre.

Investigators say a man waving a knife demanded money from a worker at the Turkey Hill on North Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday night.

He grabbed some cash and ran off.

Officers haven’t said how much he got away with in that robbery in Wilkes-Barre.