HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- Authorities think a transformer explosion may be to blame for a fire Friday night at a record store near Hazleton.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire at the Gallery of Sound store near the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township Friday evening. According to officials, they believe a transformer near the store exploded, igniting the store's external sign and igniting the blaze.

The building reportedly suffered heavy smoke damage, but there is no word on any injuries.