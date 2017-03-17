Watch Live: Zookeepers Seeing ‘Significant Baby Kicks’ in April the Giraffe

State ‘AA’ Swimming Championships

Posted 6:39 pm, March 17, 2017, by

Sophomores Danny Berlitz of Marian Catholic and Marcos Rico of Wyoming Seminary won gold medals at the PIAA 'AA' boys swimming Championship at Bucknell.

