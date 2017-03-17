× Snow No Match for Parade in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — Up and down Main Street in Stroudsburg, Irish flags are flying and people decked out in green are preparing themselves for a big weekend.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Stroudsburg is set for Sunday.

“It’s a great weekend. It’s a party weekend. Everyone is in a good mood and people are home. Families get together, the usual,” said Barry Lynch, Stroudsburg business owner.

Parade organizers were a little nervous when Mother Nature decided to dump more than two feet of snow on the streets and sidewalks, but it’s slowly but surely clearing away and the show will go on.

“Yes, a few people called me up and said, ‘Is the parade still going on?’ and stuff like that and I said, ‘Yes, everything is good and St. Patrick will look after us,” said Paula Fitzpatrick, parade committee.

We found bar owner Barry Lynch hanging up signs for the parade and prepping his business for the big crowds.

“I think it’s just positive for the whole town and hopefully we will have 20 plus thousand people here on Sunday enjoying the biggest parade of the year,” said Lynch.

Some new kids on the block are feeling the “Luck of the Irish,” too.

Banters Hard Cider will celebrate it’s first parade weekend in Stroudsburg, and owners tell us they are ready to have a big crowd of people inside. They even have a St. Patrick’s Parade surprise.

“You can’t have a parade without some drinks, especially not in Stroudsburg. So we have some drink specials going on this weekend. We will be pouring green ciders all weekend, and we even have some commemorative cups for the parade day which will be free with the purchase of a cider,” said Steve Brancato, Banter’s Hard Cider.

With floats, bands, dancers and more, many people are looking forward to the big day.

“I think it’s going to go well,” said Nick Taylor, Mount Pocono.

“It’s just a fun, fun day,” said Fitzpatrick.

Organizers plan to keep an eye on the forecast with a little more snow expected this weekend.

The parade is scheduled to step off Sunday at 1:30 p.m.