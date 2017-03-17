Watch Live: Zookeepers Seeing ‘Significant Baby Kicks’ in April the Giraffe

Home Explosion in Neighborhood Near Wilkes-Barre

Posted 10:54 pm, March 17, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53PM, March 17, 2017

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Crews in Wilkes-Barre Township worked amidst the snow and ice to knock down flames after a reported explosion Friday night.

Reports came in around 9 p.m. Friday of an explosion along the 500 block of Church Street in the township.

Newswatch 16 crews on scene report visible smoke and flames billowing out of the double-block home.

We have no word yet on what may have caused the explosion, or if there are any injuries at the incident.

The American Red Cross of Luzerne County will be assisting the four individuals displaced after the fire.

