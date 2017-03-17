Hillary Clinton Visits Scranton, Speaking at St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Hilton Hotel in downtown Scranton is decked out in green and orange -- and the ballroom is set -- all for the 19th annual Saint Patrick's Day Celebration for the Society of Irish Women.

The annual gathering draws hundreds out to Adams Avenue for an evening dinner each year, however this year there will be a little more excitement than usual.

This year's keynote speaker? None other than the Former First Lady, Former Secretary of State, and Former Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton -- who herself has roots right here in the Electric City.

The women at the event are extremely excited for Clinton's visit -- and many have been waiting years for her to be part of the event.

"Oh, I can't wait, I'm so excited about it. I had a feeling this was the year," said Alice McDermott of Scranton. "We've been asking her for years to come, but she's a busy woman. Very, very busy woman."

"Oh, I can't wait to meet her," beamed Luann Krenitsky of Taylor. "My son is in love with her, I can't wait."

Previous speakers at the society's dinner have included President Barack Obama, as well as Vice President Joe Biden's sister.

Clinton is expected to arrive sometime after 6 p.m. Friday, with an expected speech around 7:30 p.m.

Newswatch 16 will have updated coverage of the Former Presidential Candidate's speech in Scranton in later newscasts.