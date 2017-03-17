Governor Thanks PennDOT Workers In Person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- Governor Wolf made a special stop at a PennDOT facility in Pittston Township Friday, to thank crews for all their hard work during this week’s winter storm.

"I declared the highest level of emergency you can declare in Pennsylvania and as a result, these folks worked long areas, they worked overtime to clean our streets and roads, I had a team come up from Pittsburgh to Stroudsburg, from Erie to Scranton from southwest to the Lehigh Valley," he said.

At this PennDOT facility in Pittston Township, Wolf shook hands and spoke with PennDOT crews.

“It feels good, a little appreciation goes a long way," said Walter Knecht, a PennDOT maintenance worker.

Doug Yacuboski helped coordinate a special convoy of PennDOT and emergency vehicles that delivered a little boy from Monroe County to Geisinger near Danville for life-saving medical care.

"It's nice to be a part of something that works out, not every story was a success story, but that one turned out good," he said.

PennDOT officials said they do not have much time to rest, with more snow in the forecast for this weekend.

They said they did have enough time to make repairs to damaged vehicles.

"They're trying to take advantage of this short window of time between this major, major snowstorm and what's coming up this weekend, to get some of that done," said James May, a spokesman for PennDOT.

PennDOT crews finally have a little time to reflect on the job they've done this week and they are proud of themselves.

"I think we did very well, the way I put it to one of my people, they said 'We survived,’ I said, ‘I think we did much better than survive.' They just didn't stop. Couldn't be prouder of them,” said Sam Galante, PennDOT maintenance manager.