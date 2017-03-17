× Doughnut Shop Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day

SCRANTON — One doughnut shop in Scranton is going green for St. Patrick’s Day.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts around the country and including the locations in Scranton colored their glazed donuts green Friday for the holiday.

Managers at the doughnut shop along Moosic Street plans to make 375 of them.

One customer hopes a few dozen of these treats makes her a hit at the office.

Nikki Gashi of Harding said, “I’m a little worried about eating green. But it looks pretty. [Reporter: So, you can be late to work today because you’re bringing everybody donuts?] Hopefully!”

In addition to green glazed donuts, Krispy Kreme also made green cream filled donuts here in Scranton.

