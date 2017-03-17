× Blizzard Damages Part of Bar in Carbon County

JIM THORPE — Two feet of snow sits on top of what was the deck area of Molly Maguire’s Pub in Jim Thorpe. The heavy snow caused the tent to collapse and it took the deck with it.

“Oh, I am devastated. This was my baby here. I have loved this for the last eight years. It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to put this thing together. But no one was hurt, and that’s the main thing,” said Noel Behan, Molly Maguire’s owner.

Behan says it happened during the height of the blizzard when the place was closed.

“It is what is it. There was just so much snow,” said Behan.

Just last week, hundreds of people were out on the deck enjoying the Carbon County St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Bob Shuler from Albrightsville said he can’t believe how quickly the scene changed.

“It’s really bad. It’s really bad. Hopefully, he can get it reconstructed as soon as the snow is gone,” said Bob Shuler, Albrightsville.

After last week’s parade, all the tables, fans, and heaters were moved out in anticipation of the storm. Owners thought if anything they would just have damage to the tent. They never dreamed they would lose the whole structure.

Joe Berger of Palmerton was out shoveling away snow on Broadway. He feels sorry the storm took such a toll on the business.

“It was big snow and real heavy. Easy to take something like that down. Hope they can rebuild it real quick,” said Berger.

The rest of the restaurant and bar was untouched and will remain open.

Owners are overwhelmed by all the community support and do plan to rebuild the tented deck area once the snow melts. The hope is to have it back up and running by May.