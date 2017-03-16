Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
Talkback 16: Say It Ain’t Snow

Posted 6:33 pm, March 16, 2017, by

In today's edition of Talkback 16, it seemed viewers all across our area are suffering from a little cabin fever thanks to the massive Blizzard of '17. People decided to speak out about their thoughts in regard to anything -- and everything -- about the storm...and that's snow joke.

