In today's edition of Talkback 16, it seemed viewers all across our area are suffering from a little cabin fever thanks to the massive Blizzard of '17. People decided to speak out about their thoughts in regard to anything -- and everything -- about the storm...and that's snow joke.
Talkback 16: Say It Ain’t Snow
-
Talkback 16: Blizzard of ’17
-
Talkback 16: More Blizzard of ’17 Calls
-
Talkback 16: Say It Ain’t Snow
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Interstate Crash, Dead Bears, Snow
-
Talkback 16: Jerry Sandusky’s Son Arrested, Snow Days, Pronunciation
-
-
Talkback 16: Snow Squalls, St. Patrick’s Day
-
Talkback 16: All About Penn State
-
Talkback 16: Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Celebrity Deaths, Retirement
-
Talkback: President Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Security Reimbursement
-
Talkback 16: Political Divide, Twitter, Bromance
-
-
Talkback Feedback: Penn State Football
-
Talkback 16: Legalizing Recreational Marijuana, America and Russia
-
Talkback: Presidential Inauguration, Stores Closing, and the Weather Department