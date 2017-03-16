Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
School Closings And Delays

St. John Neumann vs Lincoln Leadership

Posted 10:44 pm, March 16, 2017, by

Unbeaten St. John Neumann played Lincoln Leadership in boys 'A' basketball action.  The Knights improved to 27-0 with a resounding 72-47 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s