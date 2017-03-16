× Slammed By Snow In Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA — In the borough of Susquehanna, Mother Nature dumped more than 30 inches of snow.

“Crazy, absolutely crazy, too much, too much,” said Terry Irwin of Susquehanna, who spent the entire day using his snow thrower.

Its taken days for folks to shovel and snow throw and plow their way out.

“It’s too much, I’m tired already,” said Brandon Slater of Susquehanna.

It’s been a frustrating time for Dwayne Acosta who says his driveway in Susquehanna borough has been repeatedly plowed in.

“Very stressful, especially since I’m disabled and have medical problems, I can’t be out here shoveling and stuff, I have a bad back and had both hips replaced. This leaves a mess for me and I end up paying people to come and get me out of here,” said Acosta.

With school canceled, it’s a carefree time for others.

Newswatch 16 found a group of students jumping into a snow pile wearing shorts and t-shirts.

The girls’ Susquehanna community high school basketball team was scheduled to play a PIAA game in Luzerne County Thursday night.

There were worries the team wouldn’t be able to make it because of all the snow and would have to forfeit.

But then came news from PIAA officials that the game was moved to Friday night.

“I think it was a good decision, the weather has been pretty brutal, I’ve been shoveling and doing a bunch of people’s driveways today,” said Jarrett Dininy of Oakland Township, who plays for the boys’ basketball team.

“Absolutely our kids deserve this, this is the first time in a long time that they got this far and it would have been very sad not to be able to see them play,” said Christen Beamer of Lanesboro.

People say they know it’s going to take a while for things to get back to normal, they say they’re hopeful this is the very last snowstorm of the season.

“Too much snow, too much, I don’t want any more,” laughed Irwin.