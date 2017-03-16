× Route 92 in Wyoming County Still Closed Due to Snowslide

FALLS TOWNSHIP — An intersection in Wyoming County will be closed to motorists for a second straight day after snow has made travel impossible.

State Route 92 southbound is closed at the intersection of PA-307 in Tunkhannock Township to the intersection of Whites Ferry Road in Falls Township due to an apparent snowslide from Tuesday’s blizzard.

According to officials from PennDOT, crews have been working to clear the snow and drivers can expect the closure to remain in effect until at least Friday.

Drivers should plan for an alternate route if they are traveling in the area.