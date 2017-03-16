Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
School Closings And Delays

Route 92 in Wyoming County Still Closed Due to Snowslide

Posted 7:46 pm, March 16, 2017, by

FALLS TOWNSHIP — An intersection in Wyoming County will be closed to motorists for a second straight day after snow has made travel impossible.

State Route 92 southbound is closed at the intersection of PA-307 in Tunkhannock Township to the intersection of Whites Ferry Road in Falls Township due to an apparent snowslide from Tuesday’s blizzard.

According to officials from PennDOT, crews have been working to clear the snow and drivers can expect the closure to remain in effect until at least Friday.

Drivers should plan for an alternate route if they are traveling in the area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s