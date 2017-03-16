Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
School Closings And Delays

Power To Save: Mobile Learning Lab

Posted 7:54 pm, March 16, 2017, by

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, along with Southwestern Energy and Williams, have brought a mobile learning lab to schools in NEPA.  The lab teaches 5th and 6th graders some principles in STEM disciplines.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s