Power To Save: Gypsy Moth Preparations

Posted 7:56 pm, March 16, 2017

In coordination with the Penn State Cooperative Extension, the PA Department of Forestry, and area aerial sprayers like Triple F Flying, the battle to take on the gypsy moth caterpillar is at hand.  Now is the perfect time for people to survey their trees to see if they will be needing extra care this spring.

