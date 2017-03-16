Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
School Closings And Delays

Power to Save: Going Green with Green Blast

Posted 6:43 pm, March 16, 2017, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- PennDOT is testing out a new method for melting ice on roads in Susquehanna and Lackawanna Counties.

PennDOT tried out something called "Green Blast" Marshwood Road in Olyphant. It is a liquid added to the salt water mixture PennDOT already sprays on roads.

It is supposed to make brine more effective in sub-zero temps, and PennDOT says it's been working.

"Right now, when you start getting below about eight degrees below zero, the brine starts to lose its effectiveness. This, we're finding, is working at about twenty degrees below, just as effective as it is at some of the higher temperatures," James May, a PennDOT spokesperson, said.

Not only does Green Blast work better in colder temperatures, PennDOT says it's also better for the environment since it reduces the amount of salt used on roads. Salt has been feared to affect waterways near roads.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s