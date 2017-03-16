PIAA Postpones Thursday Night Playoff Games
MECHANICSBURG- The PIAA announced it is changing the schedules for Thursday’s boys and girls basketball playoff games because of all the snow in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.
PIAA officials have decided to postpone 16 games to Friday. Four games will remain on Thursday but have a new start time. Many of these games had already been postponed from earlier this week.
There was concern from many school districts how they were going to get their teams to playoff sites. Most of those districts have been closed since the storm dumped two feet in much of the area.
Here are the games postponed until Friday:
A Girls: Susquehanna Community vs. Lourdes Regional – Friday – 7 p.m. – Pittston Area HS
AA Girls: West Catholic vs. Sayre – Friday – 5 p.m. – Hazleton HS
AA Girls: Old Forge vs. Mahanoy Area – Friday – 6:30 p.m. – Hazleton HS
AAA Girls: Holy Redeemer vs. Mount Carmel – Friday – 8 p.m. – Hazleton HS
AAA Girls: Dunmore vs. St. Basil Academy – Friday – 6 p.m. – Quakertown HS
4A Girls: Greater Nanticoke vs. Gwynedd Mercy – Friday – 5 p.m. – Parkland HS
4A Girls: Monotoursville vs. Bishop McDevitt – Friday – 7 p.m. – Shamokin HS
AA Boys: Holy Cross vs. Constitution – Friday – 6 p.m. – Freedom HS
AAA Boys: Holy Redeemer vs. Neumann Goretti – Friday – 6:30pm – Liberty HS
AAA Boys: Valley Forge vs. Mid Valley – Friday – 8 p.m. – Liberty HS
4A Boys: Wilkes-Barre GAR vs. West Philadelphia – Friday – 5pm – Liberty HS
4A Boys: Greater Nanticoke vs. Conwell-Egan – Friday- 6:30pm – Parkland HS
4A Boys: Scranton Prep vs. Imhotep – Friday – 7:30pm – Quakertown HS
5A Boys: Abington Heights vs. Martin Luther King – Friday – 8 pm – Parkland HS
5A Boys: East Stroudsburg North vs. Spring Grove – Friday – 7pm – Martz Hall, Pottsville
6A Boys: Pocono Mountain West vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh – Friday – 7:30 p.m. – Freedom HS
Here are the games with time changes Thursday:
5A Girls: Wyoming Valley West vs. Springfield Delco – Thursday – 6 p.m. – Easton Area MS
A Boys: St. John Neumann vs. Lincoln Leadership – Thursday – 6 p.m. – Hazleton HS
AA Boys: Northeast Bradford vs. Math Civics & Science – Thursday – 7:30 p.m. – Hazleton HS
AAA Boys: Hughesville vs. Lancaster Mennonite – Thursday – 6 p.m. – Martz Hall, Pottsville