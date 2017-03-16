× PIAA Postpones Thursday Night Playoff Games

MECHANICSBURG- The PIAA announced it is changing the schedules for Thursday’s boys and girls basketball playoff games because of all the snow in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

PIAA officials have decided to postpone 16 games to Friday. Four games will remain on Thursday but have a new start time. Many of these games had already been postponed from earlier this week.

There was concern from many school districts how they were going to get their teams to playoff sites. Most of those districts have been closed since the storm dumped two feet in much of the area.

Here are the games postponed until Friday:

A Girls: Susquehanna Community vs. Lourdes Regional – Friday – 7 p.m. – Pittston Area HS

AA Girls: West Catholic vs. Sayre – Friday – 5 p.m. – Hazleton HS

AA Girls: Old Forge vs. Mahanoy Area – Friday – 6:30 p.m. – Hazleton HS

AAA Girls: Holy Redeemer vs. Mount Carmel – Friday – 8 p.m. – Hazleton HS

AAA Girls: Dunmore vs. St. Basil Academy – Friday – 6 p.m. – Quakertown HS

4A Girls: Greater Nanticoke vs. Gwynedd Mercy – Friday – 5 p.m. – Parkland HS

4A Girls: Monotoursville vs. Bishop McDevitt – Friday – 7 p.m. – Shamokin HS

AA Boys: Holy Cross vs. Constitution – Friday – 6 p.m. – Freedom HS

AAA Boys: Holy Redeemer vs. Neumann Goretti – Friday – 6:30pm – Liberty HS

AAA Boys: Valley Forge vs. Mid Valley – Friday – 8 p.m. – Liberty HS

4A Boys: Wilkes-Barre GAR vs. West Philadelphia – Friday – 5pm – Liberty HS

4A Boys: Greater Nanticoke vs. Conwell-Egan – Friday- 6:30pm – Parkland HS

4A Boys: Scranton Prep vs. Imhotep – Friday – 7:30pm – Quakertown HS

5A Boys: Abington Heights vs. Martin Luther King – Friday – 8 pm – Parkland HS

5A Boys: East Stroudsburg North vs. Spring Grove – Friday – 7pm – Martz Hall, Pottsville

6A Boys: Pocono Mountain West vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh – Friday – 7:30 p.m. – Freedom HS

Here are the games with time changes Thursday:

5A Girls: Wyoming Valley West vs. Springfield Delco – Thursday – 6 p.m. – Easton Area MS

A Boys: St. John Neumann vs. Lincoln Leadership – Thursday – 6 p.m. – Hazleton HS

AA Boys: Northeast Bradford vs. Math Civics & Science – Thursday – 7:30 p.m. – Hazleton HS

AAA Boys: Hughesville vs. Lancaster Mennonite – Thursday – 6 p.m. – Martz Hall, Pottsville