Mount Carmel Neighbors Pitch In to Dig Out

Posted 2:12 pm, March 16, 2017

MOUNT CARMEL -- There are a lot of people helping neighbors and strangers alike with snow removal.

Newswatch 16 found Ed and Tucker Fegley, a father-son team from Mount Carmel, going through their neighborhood — helping dig others out the more than two feet of snow that fell there.

"Anybody that we can help.  We've always raised our kids that if you can help, you do help — it doesn't matter if you know the person or not," Ed Fegley said.

The Fegley's say they are happy to help whomever needs a push or shovel here in Northumberland County.

