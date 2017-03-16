× House Fire in Scranton Difficult to Fight Due to Road Conditions

SCRANTON — A home in Scranton suffered heavy damage after a fire broke out around 6 o’clock Thursday.

According to reports, the flames struck the 1500 block of Pine Street in the city, cuasing heavy fire damage to the first floor, and extensive smoke and water damage to the basement and second floors.

The home was a double block — the attached home suffered extensive smoke damage.

There was one person home at the time of the blaze, and there is no word on their condition.

Firefighters cite difficulties fighting the flames due to treacherous road conditions in the area. Sources on scene report firetrucks using chains on their tires in order to navigate the snowy terrain.

One firefighter received minor injuries during the incident.

Fire crews in Scranton also stated that they were helped greatly due to the fact that the nearest fire hydrant to the home was cleared from the snow banks, which helped them quickly access it and help knock down the flames.

This fire in Lackawanna County is currently under investigation.