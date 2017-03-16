Clear Sidewalks or Get Fined in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- It's been a few days since downtown Stroudsburg looked like this, people walking and businesses open.

This after the blizzard dumped more than two feet of snow here in the Poconos.

Businesses like Main Street Jukebox just reopened and were welcomed by a warning from the borough.

"Well I came in, as soon as I came in, I got word that I had to go and shovel. I wasn't too happy about it but I did it anyway. You have to do it or else we are going to get fined," said Charlie Pishnick, Main Street Jukebox.

According to the borough ordinance, businesses have until 9 p.m. after a storm ends to clear snow from the sidewalk and onto the street.

Residents have until 9 a.m. the next morning.

Stroudsburg mayor and Main Street business owner Tarah Probst says if people don't comply, they risk an $85.00 fine.

"There was three of us here and it took an hour for just 15 feet of storefront, so it was long. it was also a heavy snow this time," says Mayor Tarah Probst, Stroudsburg.

What Julio is doing right here behind me is exactly what the borough wants businesses and residents to do. Move the snow off the curb and into the street. This way the plows can push it away and you won't get a fine.

Julio Tores says he shovels away the snow for several businesses along Main Street, and not just because it's mandatory.

"Right you don't want to get fines but not only that it brings up the business. More customers will come in if it's clean and people are happy. As long as everyone is happy, I'm happy," said Julio Tores, Stroudsburg.

Now because this was such a bad snowstorm and some businesses still remain closed, the borough has pushed the deadline to clear paths to Friday at 9a.m..