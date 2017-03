Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- Businesses and even a state representative in Lackawanna County are pitching in to help others who can't get around in the snow.

Workers at Sheeley's Drug Store in Scranton are using an ATV to deliver medications to those who need them.

And State Representative Kevin Haggerty and his staff are providing rides and deliveries for those in need. You can get in touch with them at the Eynon office by calling 570-876-1111.