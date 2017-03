× Attempted Child Luring in Northumberland County

WATSONTOWN — An attempt to lure a child into a car is under investigation in Northumberland County.

Police say a woman asked three kids outside a home in Watsontown if their parents were home Wednesday.

The woman motioned for a boy to get in her car.

The car sped off after the children went to an adult.

If you know about the incident, call police in Northumberland County.