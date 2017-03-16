Aftermath of Blizzard of 2017

The snow has stopped but its effects are still being felt across the area.
Schools are closed and many roads are still a mess.
However, most people are headed back to work Thursday morning after the Blizzard of 17.
Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has a look at the aftermath of the blizzard in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.
Check out this Facebook live video of some road conditions in our area.
Conroy
Thank glorious leader$ Trump and Jeff sessions. they stopped climate change in their first month! Amazing! I think I speak for everyone in NEPA when I say thank you great leader.