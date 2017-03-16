Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
School Closings And Delays

Aftermath of Blizzard of 2017

Posted 7:08 am, March 16, 2017, by

The snow has stopped but its effects are still being felt across the area.

Schools are closed and many roads are still a mess.

However, most people are headed back to work Thursday morning after the Blizzard of 17.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has a look at the aftermath of the blizzard in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Check out this Facebook live video of some road conditions in our area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Conroy

    Thank glorious leader$ Trump and Jeff sessions. they stopped climate change in their first month! Amazing! I think I speak for everyone in NEPA when I say thank you great leader.

    Reply Report comment