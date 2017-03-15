Truck Ban in NY Fills PA Truck Stops with Rigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- Luzerne County seems to have become a hub of sorts for all the tractor-trailers that got stranded by the Blizzard of '17.

Dozens of tractor trailers lined Route 315, not far from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Some drivers told us they wanted to avoid searching for a spot nearby at the Petro truck stop.

We spoke with several big rig drivers who put it in park. They said this isn't the first major snow storm they've had to deal with in their careers, but they said it wasn't worth being out on dangerous roads or getting backed up behind accidents.

One truck driver told us he was already stuck on the turnpike just south of this area Wednesday afternoon for three hours. He parked his truck on Route 315, so he could hike it up the hill to the truck stop.

Truck drivers have only so many places to park in this part of Luzerne County.

Big rigs packed the Pilot truck stop and shopping mall parking lots just a couple miles south in Pittston Township.