Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
School Closings And Delays

Three Deaths in Schuylkill County Blamed on Blizzard

Posted 7:52 pm, March 15, 2017, by

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Three deaths are being blamed on the blizzard, and all are in Schuylkill County.

The Schuylkill County coroner said three people died from what he believes to be heart attacks while shoveling snow the last two days.

According to the coroner, an 83-year-old woman from near Schuylkill Haven was found Wednesday under 10 inches of snow, her shovel underneath her body.

The coroner said two men died in Ringtown as well. One man died Tuesday, the other Wednesday.

Their names have not been released until family has been notified.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s