Three Deaths in Schuylkill County Blamed on Blizzard

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Three deaths are being blamed on the blizzard, and all are in Schuylkill County.

The Schuylkill County coroner said three people died from what he believes to be heart attacks while shoveling snow the last two days.

According to the coroner, an 83-year-old woman from near Schuylkill Haven was found Wednesday under 10 inches of snow, her shovel underneath her body.

The coroner said two men died in Ringtown as well. One man died Tuesday, the other Wednesday.

Their names have not been released until family has been notified.