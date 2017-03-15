It's no surprise that this edition of Talkback 16 is filled with calls about the Blizzard of '17. Some callers were upset with us. Others offered praise.
Talkback 16: More Blizzard of ’17 Calls
-
Talkback 16: Blizzard of ’17
-
Talkback: Lookback 2016 #3
-
Talkback: Lookback 2016 #4
-
Talkback: Lookback 2016 #1
-
Talkback Feedback: The Story of Us
-
-
Talkback Feedback: Penn State Football
-
Talkback 16: Political Divide, Twitter, Bromance
-
Talkback: Return of the Political Calls
-
Talkback 16: Legalizing Recreational Marijuana, America and Russia
-
Talkback Feedback: Post Inauguration
-
-
Talkback: Lookback 2016 #2
-
Talkback: Presidential Inauguration, Stores Closing, and the Weather Department
-
Talkback: Kurt Aaron, Gold Nices, and Sentencing for a Murder