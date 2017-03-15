Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
School Closings And Delays

Part of Interstate 81 North Closed in Luzerne County

Posted 5:33 pm, March 15, 2017, by

Interstate 81 north is closed between the Dorrance exit (155) and the Nanticoke exit (164) because of a disabled vehicle, according to PennDOT.

Both northbound lanes were closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back for updates.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment