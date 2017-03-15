× Part of Interstate 81 North Closed in Luzerne County

Interstate 81 north is closed between the Dorrance exit (155) and the Nanticoke exit (164) because of a disabled vehicle, according to PennDOT.

Both northbound lanes were closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back for updates.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Disabled vehicle on I-81 northbound between Exit 155 – Dorrance and Exit 164 – PA 29. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) March 15, 2017