Part of Interstate 81 North Closed in Luzerne County
Interstate 81 north is closed between the Dorrance exit (155) and the Nanticoke exit (164) because of a disabled vehicle, according to PennDOT.
Both northbound lanes were closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Check back for updates.
Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.
41.071738 -75.981590
1 Comment
Judy
So they shut the highway down (in some places 3 lanes) and left people trapped on the highway because of a disabled vehicle????