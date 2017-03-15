Nanticoke Trojanettes

Watch Live: Zookeepers Note April the Giraffe ‘At the End of the Pregnancy’
Nanticoke lost one game all the season, and won a game in states after winning the D4 'AAAA' girls basketball title.  The Trojanettes look to extend their season with a win against Gwynedd-Mercy in round two action at Parkland H.S.

