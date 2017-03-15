Digging Out in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- A bitter wind, blowing snow and some messy streets are left behind by the Blizzard of 2017.

People around the area are measuring this snowstorm in feet, not inches.

Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo is in Pottsville with how the big dig-out is going there.

Pottsville is in a snow emergency level two with a parking ban until further notice.

The Sunoco gas station on Route 61 in Pottsville also ran out of gas. They were supposed to get their refill Tuesday but due to the Blizzard of 2017, that was not possible.

