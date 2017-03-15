Watch Live: ‘Significant Changes’ for April the Giraffe; Birth Watch Continues
Digging Out in Pottsville

Posted 7:09 am, March 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:41AM, March 15, 2017

POTTSVILLE -- A bitter wind, blowing snow and some messy streets are left behind by the Blizzard of 2017.

People around the area are measuring this snowstorm in feet, not inches.

Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo is in Pottsville with how the big dig-out is going there.

Pottsville is in a snow emergency level two with a parking ban until further notice.

The Sunoco gas station on Route 61 in Pottsville also ran out of gas. They were supposed to get their refill Tuesday but due to the Blizzard of 2017, that was not possible.

Stay with WNEP for the latest weather forecast.

