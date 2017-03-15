× Dealerships Busy Clearing Off Snow from Vehicles

LEHIGHTON — Shovel, brush, push and repeat. Now do that more than 200 times.

That was the task for some salesmen at Lehighton Kia.

“They are buried. We’ve been out here since we got in and there have been people who have been doing it since before that. It’s just one of those things you have to do,” said Anthony Vos, Lehighton Kia.

About two plus feet of snow had to be hauled away from the vehicles parked in the dealership lot in Lehighton and it was all hands on deck.

“Shoveled out my backyard and now I shoveled out this. I never knew this was going to be part of the job when I signed up, but hey, you do what you gotta do,” said Vos.

The aftermath of the blizzard meant spending a lot of time digging out cars rather than selling them.

John Grey is the general sales manager. He says it’s tough, but someone has to do it.

“Oh, we just got hammered with snow. I haven’t seen it this bad in probably over a decade. It’s a little bit much when it comes down to cleanup but we are getting it together slowly but surely,” said John Grey, Lehighton Kia.

The sales team tells us the hardest part isn’t just digging out all of these cars. It’s actually moving the ones that aren’t really equipped for the snow.

Not far down the road, it was a similar scene at Lehighton Ford. These guys were already at it for several hours before we showed up.

“Well it’s a lot. It’s a lot of snow, we got a lot. It’s difficult and it’s not an easy job,” said Gary Salijko, Lehighton Ford.

Both dealerships are back open for business with the hope that Mother Nature backs off. At least until all this melts.