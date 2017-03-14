Turning Snow Day into Play Day in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- With Main Street in Stroudsburg covered with snow, it seemed the best way to get around seemed to be by snowmobile as a group of friends came barreling down the main thoroughfare in the borough.

“They should do it more often I feel like, take advantage of it,” said onlooker Dennis Protsouk. “We don’t get the winters that we used to so might as well rip the snowmobile around for the day, you know? Pretty sweet.”

With this March snow storm shuttering businesses in the downtown, the borough seemed like a ghost town.

“We kind of decided, we were cleaning off our cars and we said we’d go for a walk. We thought Dunkin might be open, but they’re not,” said Beverly Cannon “Starbucks is closed. We’re going to head back home.”

With snowfall starting the night before, people spent most of the day trying to push it out of their way.

“Well, I got off of work so that’s good, but I still have to work shoveling here,” said Shaera Montgomery. “I mean we did not expect it to be this bad. We just thought it’s going to be bad, but man. We walked into the snow and I have on high boots, and it went right into my boots. I was like 'Ugh, this is going to be a long day.'”

For others, all this white stuff has them seeing green.

“Every time it snows we try and get out here and do this because I mean, most kids our age are like, 'Hey man, let’s go party.' We’re like, 'Hey dude, dirt bikes, four wheelers, you know, have fun. Make money to buy all this stuff.' So we’re just out here shoveling,” said Kevin Dailey.

But some said if you’re stuck with the snow, you might as well make the most of it.

“I’m from Florida, so I don’t usually experience this,” said Elise Lippincott. “I love it. I love it. I just made my first snow angel, so that was very fun.”

“It’s fun. Come out. Walk, good work out. You can’t get to the gym, so come out and walk in the snow,” said Thomas Cannon.