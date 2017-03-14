× Trucks Restricted from Interstate 84

PIKE COUNTY — The state is restricting all trucks from Interstate 84 during the blizzard.

Pennsylvania’s steps follow a decision by New York to ban all trucks from both Interstate 81 and 84, according to a release from PennDOT.

State officials are leaving the Interstate 81 corridor open to trucks but they sat truckers should consider taking steps to find parking and delay moving to the New York border, where the ban is implemented.

The new restriction is on top of already imposed restrictions on interstates in central and eastern Pennsylvania. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and the affected interstates are closed to tandem trailers, empty trailers, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and towed trailers.

The storm impacting Pennsylvania and the rest of the northeast is expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday.