Watch Live: Backyard Snow Gauge Cam
Watch Live: April the giraffe in great condition; Birth watch continues
School Closings And Delays

Snow Slides Close Parts of Wyoming County Road

Posted 3:07 pm, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:17PM, March 14, 2017

Image from Tunkhannock Township Police Facebook page

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — Snow slides closed parts of a road in Wyoming County.

Route 92 near Tunkhannock was completely closed, according to Tunkhannock Township police.

It happened Tuesday morning just south Tunkhannock in Tunkhannock Township.

That snow pile was cleared away by about 2:30 p.m.

A second snow slide occurred Tuesday afternoon on Route 92 near the intersection with Route 307.

There is a county-wide state of emergency in Wyoming County. No one is allowed on the roads except for emergency personnel.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s