Snow Slides Close Parts of Wyoming County Road

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — Snow slides closed parts of a road in Wyoming County.

Route 92 near Tunkhannock was completely closed, according to Tunkhannock Township police.

It happened Tuesday morning just south Tunkhannock in Tunkhannock Township.

That snow pile was cleared away by about 2:30 p.m.

A second snow slide occurred Tuesday afternoon on Route 92 near the intersection with Route 307.

There is a county-wide state of emergency in Wyoming County. No one is allowed on the roads except for emergency personnel.