Shoveling Off Cars, Rooftops

WILKES-BARRE — In Luzerne County, the snow fell faster that that road crews could plow it, or homeowners could shovel it from their sidewalks.

Tuesday afternoon, three cities in Luzerne County — Hazleton, Nanticoke, and Wilkes-Barre — announced a travel ban.

There were few people on the roads driving, many more shoveling.

Domingo Torrez and his son spent the afternoon shoveling from the roof of their tire business on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre.

“There’s going to be a lot of snow and we don’t want the roof to collapse after we have too many inches of it, so that’s why we have to take this out,” said Torrez.

He hopes to open soon, but on Tuesday, almost nothing was open in Wilkes-Barre.

More people walked than drove on city streets.

Nearly everyone driving in Luzerne County took a risk.

Thirdy Quiazon is a nursing assistant who left his shift at Wilkes-Barre General to drive to his home in Kingston. He almost made it, only to get stuck a quarter-mile from his home at the end of an exit ramp along the Cross Valley Expressway.

“And then I got somebody who picked us up, a helpful citizen, got us back to where we live, and I just walked back with my boots,” Quiazon said.

While Thirdy Quiazon eventually got his car back on the road, Domingo Torrez and his son got some curious looks from the few drivers who watched them get the snow off the flat roof of the family business and he didn’t mind.

“It looks very nice from here; you should come over here and enjoy the view. There is a lot of nice views from this area.”

The snow fall has eased up in the past two hours and that might just give road crews in the city a chance to clear the main roads.