× Rig Wreck Closes Part of Route 15

MONTGOMERY — Route 15 is closed in both directions between Route 54 near Montgomery in Clinton Township, Lycoming County, and Route 44 in Allenwood, Union County, due to a tractor-trailer crash near the Lycoming-Union County line, according to PennDOT.

It happened before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A detour is in place.

PennDOT believes the closure is expected to last a few hours.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.