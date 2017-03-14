Out in the Blizzard in Lackawanna County

And we're off! Photographer Mike is driving. We are moving ok on 81, visibility is bad, lots of snow piles on the exits. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/6PjfIuu8U2
— Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 14, 2017
Pennsylvania National Guard activated, we found soldiers fueling up a humvee in Dunmore @wnep pic.twitter.com/QShOdx0VyF
— Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 14, 2017
We're in the PennDOT command center in Dunmore. An official with 32 yrs experience says this blizzard is worst, more snow than '07 & '96 pic.twitter.com/AY0FNVxwQK
— Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 14, 2017
Close to 40 traffic cameras show very little traffic on Interstates. All truck traffic now banned on I-84 @wnep pic.twitter.com/cDXRTAHjIl
— Stacy Lange (@stacylange) March 14, 2017